Milwaukee Bucks to Tip-Off 2020 Playoffs on Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the First Round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the NBA announced today. The top-seeded Bucks and eighth-seeded Magic will then play every other day during their First Round series, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the campus of Walt Disney World. Bucks Playoffs are presented by BMO.

The announced First Round schedule for the Bucks and Magic is below.

Game: 1

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Tip-Off (CT): 12:30 p.m.

Arena: The Field House

TV: FSW/TNT

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 2

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Tipp-Off (CT): 5:00 p.m.

Arena: The Field House

TV: FSW/ESPN

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 3

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22

Tip-Off (CT): 12:00 p.m.

Arena: The Field House

TV: FSW/TNT

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 4

Date: Monday, Aug. 24

Tip-Off (CT): 12:30 p.m.

Arena: The Field House

TV: FSW/NBATV

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 5*

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Tip-Off (CT): TBD

Arena: TBD

TV: FSW

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 6*

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Tip-Off (CT): TBD

Arena: TBD

TV: FSW

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

Game: 7*

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Tip-Off (CT): TBD

Arena: TBD

TV: FSW

Radio: BMO Bucks Radio Network

FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast each of the Bucks’ First Round games against the Magic with Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson, Zora Stephenson, Steve Novak and Craig Coshun calling the action remotely from Fiserv Forum. Ted Davis and Justin Garcia will have the radio call for each game, which can be heard locally in Milwaukee on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and statewide on the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

The Bucks, who finished the season with the top record in the NBA for the second consecutive season after going 56-17, will be the designated home team for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, and the away team for Games 3, 4 and 6 against the Magic. Tip-off times, venue and national TV assignments for Games 5, 6 and 7 of the First Round will be announced at a later date.

Throughout Bucks Playoffs, presented by BMO, the Bucks will be producing an exclusive digital content series, Restricted Area, which will give fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all the happenings on game day. Fans can also cheer the deer and show their Bucks spirit during the playoffs by downloading a Virtual Playoff Fan Kit presented by BMO, which includes custom Bucks playoff wallpapers, a printable BMO Show Your Sign poster, gameday recipes and more.