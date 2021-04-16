Milwaukee Bucks Statement Regarding Vaccinations

“In conjunction with our Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin partners, the Bucks have held vaccine clinics for our players and team staff.

The Bucks encourage everyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the vaccine becomes available to you. We are committed to using our platform to educate our community about how the vaccine is the best way to keep everyone safe and to return our lives to normal.

Health care workers have inspired us all throughout the pandemic and now it’s our turn to make a difference in ending the pandemic as soon as possible.”