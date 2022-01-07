Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jeff Dowtin To A 10-Day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship allowance.

A 6-3, 177-pound guard, Dowtin most recently played in four games with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game. He was signed to a Two-Way contract by Golden State on Oct. 18 and also appeared in 12 games (all starts) with the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.

Undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Rhode Island, Dowtin also played in 15 games with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League last season, posting averages of 6.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.

Dowtin will wear number 15 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 19 players.