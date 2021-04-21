Milwaukee Bucks Sign Mamadi Diakite To Multi-Year Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Two-Way forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year standard NBA contract.

A rookie out of the University of Virginia, Diakite has appeared in 11 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. He originally signed a Two-Way deal with Milwaukee prior to the 2020-21 season after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Diakite, a native of Guinea, also played in 12 games on flexible transfer with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League this season and was named to the All-NBA G League First Team, the NBA G League All-Defensive Team, the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after posting averages of 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. He shot 58.3% from the field and 50% from three, tallied nine double-doubles and helped the Magic clinch a spot in the G League Playoffs.