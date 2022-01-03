Milwaukee Bucks Sign Luke Kornet To A 10-day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship allowance.

A 7-2, 250-pound center, Kornet most recently appeared in two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month while on a 10-day contract. Prior to that, the Vanderbilt product played in 10 games (all starts) earlier this season with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League where he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

Undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kornet has appeared in 135 career games (35 starts) with New York, Chicago, Boston and Cleveland throughout his NBA career and holds averages of 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.1 minutes per game.

Kornet’s father, Frank, was drafted by the Bucks (30th overall) in the second round of the 1989 NBA Draft and played two seasons with Milwaukee.

Kornet will wear number 35 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 18 players.