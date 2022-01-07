Milwaukee Bucks Sign Langston Galloway To A 10-Day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship allowance.

A 6-1, 200-pound guard, Galloway most recently appeared in four games with the Brooklyn Nets while on two 10-day contracts and averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.5 minutes per game. Last season, the Saint Joseph’s product played in 40 games with the Phoenix Suns and averaged 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.

Undrafted in 2014 NBA Draft, Galloway has appeared in 449 career games (62 starts) with New York, New Orleans, Sacramento, Detroit, Phoenix and Brooklyn throughout his NBA career and holds averages of 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.

Galloway will wear number 12 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 18 players.