Milwaukee Bucks Sign Jevon Carter

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Jevon (juh-VON) Carter.

A 6-1, 195-pound guard, Carter appeared in 46 games (1 start) with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being waived on Feb. 22. With the Nets, Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.0 minutes per game.

In his fourth season in the NBA, Carter was originally selected out of West Virginia with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection went on to play one season with the Grizzlies (2018-19) before appearing in 118 games over two seasons with the Suns (2019-21). In his career, Carter holds averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.7 minutes per game while shooting 37.5% from the field, 36.9% from three and 78.9% from the free-throw line.

Carter will wear number 5 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 16 players.