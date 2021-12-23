Milwaukee Bucks Sign Javin DeLaurier

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Javin DeLaurier to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

DeLaurier (Duh-lore-ee-aye) has appeared in 12 games (5 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field. The 6-10, 234-pound center spent the 2021 preseason with the Bucks, appearing in four preseason games.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Duke, DeLaurier played the 2020-21 season with both the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League and the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

DeLaurier will wear number 12 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 18 players.