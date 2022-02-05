Milwaukee Bucks Sign Greg Monroe To A 10-day Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

A 10-year NBA veteran who appeared in 165 games with the Bucks between 2015-17, Monroe most recently played in five games earlier this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards while on two 10-day contracts. In those five games, Monroe shot 59.1% from the field and averaged 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 block in 16.2 minutes per game.

A 6-11, 265-pound center, Monroe has appeared in 637 games (417 starts) throughout his NBA career with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington and holds averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In his three seasons with the Bucks, the Georgetown product averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 165 regular season games (67 starts) while shooting 52.6% from the field.

Monroe will wear number 15 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 17 players.