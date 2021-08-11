Milwaukee Bucks Sign Georgios Kalaitzakis

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Georgios Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A 6-7, 205-pound forward from Greece, Kalaitzakis (Yur-go-ss call-EET-zahk-iss) spent the 2020-21 season with Panathinaikos where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds across 27 games in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague action. The 22-year-old began his professional career in 2016 and has since played in parts of four seasons with Panathinaikos in addition to one season with Kedainiai Nevezis of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

The Bucks acquired the draft rights to Kalaitzakis from the Indiana Pacers along with the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili, the 54th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and two future second round draft picks in exchange for Isaiah Todd, the 31st overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Kalaitzakis has been added to the Bucks Summer League roster and is expected to suit up for the team as they take on the Brooklyn Nets today at 3 p.m. CT in Las Vegas.