Milwaukee Bucks Sign D.J. Augustin

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard D.J. Augustin.

“D.J. brings a wealth of experience to our backcourt and will provide us with depth at guard,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “D.J.’s proven to be a prolific shooter and an excellent ballhandler throughout his career and we’re thrilled to have him in Milwaukee.”

A six-foot guard who has played in 864 career games over 12 seasons in the NBA, Augustin spent the last four seasons with the Orlando Magic where he appeared in 291 games (150 starts) and averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game. Last season, Augustin played in 57 games with the Magic, making 13 starts, and averaged 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also ranked 11th in the NBA with a 3.05 assist-to-turnover ratio and averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five playoff games with the Magic last season.

Selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Augustin has played with Charlotte, Indiana, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver and Orlando throughout his career. The New Orleans native holds career averages 9.9 points, 4.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from the field, 37.9% from three and 86.5% from the free-throw line. He’s also played in 38 postseason games in his career and is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game in playoff action.