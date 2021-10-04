Milwaukee Bucks to Require Fans Seated Within 15 Feet of Court to Show Proof of Covid-19 Vaccine or Negative Covid-19 Test Upon Entry to Fiserv Forum

In accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate, the Milwaukee Bucks will require all fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Fiserv Forum to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game. Locations within 15 feet of the court are all courtside seats located in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, DDD. These fans will also be required to wear face masks while in their seats.

Fans can show their vaccine card, or a photo of the front and back of it, when entering Fiserv Forum to prove they’re fully vaccinated. Fans can also provide their negative COVID-19 test result by showing an electronic copy of the result, or a paper copy, upon entry into the arena.

While COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests and face masks are not required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household.