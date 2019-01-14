Milwaukee Bucks Request Waivers on Jaylen Morris

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Jaylen Morris.

Originally signed to a Two-Way contract on July 31, Morris appeared in four games with the Bucks this season and averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.1 minutes per game. Morris also played in 13 games (all starts) with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, and averaged 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Bucks roster now stands at 16 players.