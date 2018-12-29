Milwaukee Bucks Recall Donte DiVincenzo from the Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled guard Donte DiVincenzo from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

In last night’s game against the Long Island Nets at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., DiVincenzo scored 17 points, hauled in six rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals in 31 minutes. In three games with the Herd this season, DiVincenzo is now averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.

In 22 games for the Bucks this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.