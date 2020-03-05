Milwaukee Bucks Recall D.J. Wilson From Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wilson scored a team-high 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3FG) and hauled in 11 rebounds in the Herd’s double-overtime matchup against the Canton Charge yesterday morning.

Wilson has now appeared in five games (all starts) with the Herd this season and is averaging 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. With the Bucks, Wilson has played in 30 games and holds averages of 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.