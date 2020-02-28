Milwaukee Bucks Recall D.J. Wilson From Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wilson appeared in three games (all starts) with the Herd while on assignment and averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. With Wilson, the Herd went 2-1 to improve its NBA G League-best record to 30-9.

Wilson has now played in four games (all starts) with the Herd this season and is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. With the Bucks this season, Wilson has appeared in 28 games and holds averages of 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.