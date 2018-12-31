Milwaukee Bucks Recall Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wood recorded game-highs in both points (30) and rebounds (14) in Saturday’s matchup against the Grand Rapids Drive at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. He also shot 10-for-17 (.588) from the field, 3-of-6 from three and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. In 11 games (all starts) with the Herd this season, Wood is averaging 28.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

Wood has appeared in six games for the Bucks this season and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebunds in 6.1 minutes per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.