Milwaukee Bucks Re-Sign Bobby Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Bobby Portis.

“Bobby is instrumental to our championship team, providing toughness, dependable three-point shooting and a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “His constant energy and effort make him a great teammate and a favorite among Bucks fans. We are thrilled to have Bobby remain in Milwaukee.”

Portis, 26, was one of the league’s top players off the bench last season in his first season in Milwaukee. He appeared in 66 regular season games with the Bucks last season, making seven starts, and averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per game. Portis also shot a career-high 52.3% from the field and a career-high 47.1% from three, which ranked 3rd in the NBA, and reached double-figures in scoring on 42 occasions in addition to tallying 12 double-doubles.

Portis appeared in 20 playoff games (2 starts) for the Bucks last season in route to winning the NBA Finals and held averages of 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. His playoff run included scoring a playoff-career-high 22 points in a Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals and putting up 16 points in a title-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Overall, Portis reached double figures in nine of his 20 playoff games last season, with the Bucks going 8-1 in those games.

Originally selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of Arkansas, Portis has appeared in 381 career games (61 starts) across six seasons with the Bulls, Wizards, Knicks and Bucks and holds career averages of 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.5 minutes per game.