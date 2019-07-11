Milwaukee Bucks Re-Sign All-Star Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

“Khris is a critical piece of our core,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “As an All-Star, Khris was an integral part of us winning 60 games and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. He has also established himself as a leader on our team both on the court and in the community. We’re thrilled Khris is staying in Milwaukee and look forward to even more success together.”

Middleton, 27, averaged 18.3 points and career-highs in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.3) per game last season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He shot 44.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, appearing and starting in 77 contests for the Bucks as they won an NBA-high 60 games.

Middleton also started all 15 of Milwaukee’s playoff games during its run to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from three.

Middleton was one of 10 finalists for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which honors a player’s strong commitment and positive impact on his community over the course of the 2018-19 season. He received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in December for his “12 Days of Khrismas” holiday initiative where he participated in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Wisconsin, South Carolina and Louisiana.

He has been selected to participate in USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team training camp from Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. The 20-man roster for training camp will be used to select the finalists for the 12-man 2019 USA World Cup Team that will participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 that tips-off on Aug. 31 in China.

Originally acquired by the Bucks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in July of 2013 following his rookie season, Middleton has averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in six seasons with Milwaukee. He currently ranks third on the Bucks’ all-time list for 3-pointers made with 742.

The Charleston, South Carolina native has played and started in a total of 34 playoffs games for the Bucks and is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in the postseason while shooting 44.9% from the field and 44.6% from three.