Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Watch Parties Return to Deer District for Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and, as their series against the Brooklyn Nets begins Saturday, Deer District will once again be the place to be to watch Bucks basketball and cheer on the team from Milwaukee.

The Bucks will hold outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum for all games of the Bucks-Nets series, beginning tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. with Game 1. The watch parties begin one hour prior to tipoff and include live entertainment and a large screen on the north end of the plaza to watch the game.

Bucks fans can also watch all playoff games in The Beer Garden and at The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill. Good City Brewing and Drink Wisconsinbly, also located in Deer District, will be open for all playoff games as well.

Game 1 tips off tomorrow from Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m. CT with Game 2 set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday. Both games will be shown on TNT and can be heard locally on the BMO Bucks Radio Network. Dates and times for Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee are still to be determined.