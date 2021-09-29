Milwaukee Bucks Partner With World-class Performance and Nutrition Brand Science in Sport

The Milwaukee Bucks and Science in Sport (SiS) have formed an innovative partnership aimed at supporting the Bucks’ world-class sports science team. As part of the partnership, SiS has become the Official Vitamins & Supplements Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In collaboration with the Bucks’ best-in-class performance team, led by Vice President of Performance Troy Flanagan, SiS will support the Bucks through their Performance Solutions model. This model will allow for extensive research and knowledge projects to better understand the NBA athlete and the creation of player-specific custom products, including vitamins & supplements, curated by SiS and Bucks team nutritionists.

SiS is the only brand globally to hold both Informed Sport and Informed Manufacturer certification which means their products undergo the most extensive banned substance testing in the world for professional athletes.

“Our Performance Solutions model is built on a science-led approach that is the heart and soul of everything we do,” said Science in Sport Chief Marketing Officer Ashley Read. “We’ve built a reputation in sport for being best in class, from our science and innovation and product superiority, right through to substance testing; our new partnership with Milwaukee Bucks is testament to that. We’re proud to start our partnership and look forward to fueling many more championships.”

“We’re thrilled to be the first NBA team to partner with Science in Sport and to bring their innovative nutrition products and research to our sports science team,” said Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “In searching for a vitamins and supplements partner it became clear that SiS would be a perfect fit. We look forward to tipping off our partnership with them this week as the 2021-22 season gets underway.”

The Bucks are the first NBA team to partner with SiS, which is headquartered in London and works with professional teams and athletes across the globe, including more than 100 professional football clubs worldwide. The partnership will also include assets across all Bucks digital platforms and in-arena signage at Fiserv Forum to reach fans globally.

Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, headquartered in London, is a leading sports nutrition business that develops, manufactures and markets innovative nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts and the gym lifestyle community. The company has two highly regarded brands: PhD Nutrition, an active nutrition brand targeting gym lifestyle and sports enthusiasts, and SiS, a leading brand among elite athletes and professional sports teams.

SiS, founded in 1992, has a core range comprising gels, powders and bars focused on energy, hydration and recovery. SiS is the official sports nutrition supplier to many professional cycling teams and organizations including INEOS Grenadiers, England Lionesses, Legion of Los Angeles and USA Triathlon.

SiS supplies more than 100 professional football clubs in the UK, Europe and USA and is an official partner to the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series.