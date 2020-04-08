Milwaukee Bucks Launch BucksPlay

The Milwaukee Bucks have launched BucksPlay, a new content hub designed to keep the team and fans connected amid the COVID-19 crisis.

BucksPlay will feature behind-the-scenes footage, player lifestyle features and access to the Bucks in-arena experience to provide fans with entertaining content while they are at home practicing social distancing.

Highlights from BucksPlay will include regular interactive Bucks Recess challenges, beginning with a Pat Connaughton dunk challenge where fans can submit their attempts at recreating Connaughton’s dunks from this year’s All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, and a series of live, one-on-one player interviews conducted by Bucks sideline and digital reporter Zora Stephenson. The first interview, with Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, will take place on the Bucks’ Instagram Live platform tonight at 8 CT to help promote the launch of BucksPlay. All editions of the interview series will be archived on BucksPlay.

Additional content will be updated regularly, like Driveway Drills with basketball instruction from the Bucks coaching staff, Bango challenges, meal prep tips from Fiserv Forum executive chef Kenneth Hardiman and fitness tips from team staff and players.

As BucksPlay expands, content will be developed for five specific channels:

Fan Zone

Just because Fiserv Forum is temporarily dark and Bango is social distancing, fans can still experience the energy and entertainment of Bucks games. This content will showcase in-arena player features, the Bucks Entertainment Network and fan created content.

The Huddle

Bucks Basketball content will connect fans back to the game of basketball, our players and the Bucks’ DNA. Get inside looks at the moments and stories that you will only see from the Bucks.

In Six

This one is for the culture. Our Bucks family is full of personality, stories and other interests. This channel captures our players personalities off the court, from fashion to gaming, as well as the other Bucks faces that people have come to recognize.

The Neighborhood

In an uncertain situation, the Bucks are focused on giving back to the community that has given them so much. This content will provide resources for fans regarding the current COVID-19 crisis, including PSAs, features on the efforts players are making in Milwaukee and their home towns, and a directory of Bucks business partners who remain open during the current crisis.

Kids Zone

While children are home from school and parents are looking for recreational and educational resources, BucksPlay will provide arts and craft activities, instructional opportunities and links to additional resources to keep the youngest Bucks fans mentally strong, healthy and active.

Visit Bucks.com/Play and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the most up-to-date information.