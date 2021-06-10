Milwaukee Bucks Launch 1971 Championship NFT Collection

The Milwaukee Bucks are launching an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collection commemorating the 50th anniversary of the team’s first NBA championship. The 1971 Championship NFT Collection consists of three digital collectibles that are up for auction now through OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace.

The three digital collectibles up for bid are:

1971 NBA Finals Game 1 ticket

Ticket commemorating the Bucks’ 98-88 Game 1 win over the Baltimore Bullets at Milwaukee Arena on April 21, 1971



Owner will see recognition and link to their OpenSea profile on the 1970-71 team webpage on Bucks.com

1971 NBA Finals Game 3 ticket

Ticket commemorating the Bucks’ 107-99 Game 3 win over the Bullets at Milwaukee Arena on April 28, 1971 to go up 3-0 in the series



The owner of the NFT on September 1, 2021 will also receive a VIP package to opening night of the Bucks’ 2021-22 regular season home opener at Fiserv Forum

Championship Banner

Championship banner commemorating the Bucks’ 1971 NBA Finals win



The owner of the NFT on July 1, 2021 will also receive a Bucks Ultimate Ticket, which can be redeemed for two tickets to any future Bucks game, up to, and including, a future NBA Finals game

For additional descriptions and details of the Bucks’ 1971 Championship NFT Collection, or to bid on items, fans should visit NFT.bucks.com.

“We’re excited to create this unique opportunity for Bucks fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our first championship,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We believe NFTs and blockchain technology will have a huge impact on our business in the future, far beyond collectibles, but we’re thrilled to make our entry into the space with this incredible digital collection of commemorative items.”

This is the first drop of a series of NFT collectibles from the Bucks, who are now the third NBA team to mint and release their own NFTs.