Milwaukee Bucks to Increase Fan Capacity at Fiserv Forum Beginning March 20
Bucks receive approval from Milwaukee Health Department to expand capacity to 18 percent, approximately 3,280 fans, at games
The Milwaukee Bucks have received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 18 percent, or approximately 3,280 fans, beginning on Saturday, March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs. Previously, on Feb. 16, the Health Department had approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.
As part of the increase, suites and loft spaces inside Fiserv Forum will also be reopening in a limited capacity. The Bucks and Fiserv Forum will continue to work with the Milwaukee Health Department with the hopes of continuing to increase capacity as the season progresses.
Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ final five home games of March will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.
To ensure that the health and safety of everyone attending games at Fiserv Forum remains prioritized, the following protocols will continue to include:
- Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking
- Tickets will continue to be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl
- Fans entering Fiserv Forum will use a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances
- Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted
- Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in their ticketed seat
