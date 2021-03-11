Milwaukee Bucks to Increase Fan Capacity at Fiserv Forum Beginning March 20

The Milwaukee Bucks have received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum for Bucks games to 18 percent, or approximately 3,280 fans, beginning on Saturday, March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs. Previously, on Feb. 16, the Health Department had approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.

As part of the increase, suites and loft spaces inside Fiserv Forum will also be reopening in a limited capacity. The Bucks and Fiserv Forum will continue to work with the Milwaukee Health Department with the hopes of continuing to increase capacity as the season progresses.

Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ final five home games of March will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.

To ensure that the health and safety of everyone attending games at Fiserv Forum remains prioritized, the following protocols will continue to include: