Milwaukee Bucks Form Partnership With Adidas

MILWAUKEE (March 26, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks have formed an official partnership with adidas and will tip off the alliance with adidas EXTPLY Night tonight, Tuesday, March 26, for the Bucks game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. The night will celebrate the new partnership and the release of the new “Dame 8” EXTPLY colorway.

During halftime of tonight’s game, the newest colorway of Bucks guard Damian Lillard’s signature shoe, the “Dame 8,” will be unveiled by performance painter David Garibaldi. The painting will then be auctioned off during the upcoming Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Week, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the Foundation. Bucks mascot, Bango, and members of the Bucks Entertainment teams will also be fitted with the new “Dame 8” EXTPLY colorway tonight.

Fans at adidas EXTPLY Night will be able to get in on the fun by stopping by the Kohl’s Court on the main concourse where they can create their very own Bucks and adidas basketball card using a Pixel Booth. Artist Mylan Murphy will also have a special Dame Time display located outside of Section 201 on the upper concourse for fans to visit. Lillard’s unreleased “Dame 9s” will be on display next to 201 as well.

Along with the in-arena elements, adidas will be featured on the Bucks’ social media and digital platforms throughout adidas EXTPLY Night, which will include highlights of the company’s long-standing partnership with Lillard.