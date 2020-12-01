Milwaukee Bucks Debut Great Lakes Blue City Edition Uniform For 2020-21 Season

Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning as “the gathering place by the water,” the Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform, which for the first time features the team’s Great Lakes Blue color.

Including Great Lakes Blue, which was incorporated into the Bucks’ color palette in 2015, the uniform features three unique shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan. The uniform symbolizes both Milwaukee’s and the Bucks’ role in bringing people together, which is noted by the phrase “Gathering Place” on the bottom of the jersey.

The numbers on the jersey are treated with a special coating that will reflect the light in a way that gives the illusion that the numbers themselves are wet. The center of the shorts also features the water outlines from the Bucks’ state logo, showcasing the major bodies of water that bring Wisconsin together.

The 2020-21 City Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, Dec. 3. Featuring the Authentic City Edition jersey, the City Edition Collection will also include on-court products, special courtside gear and a variety of additional apparel, headwear and novelty items. The entire collection will be available online Thursday at shop.bucks.com beginning at 9 a.m. CT and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the Bucks’ 2020-21 City Edition uniform, visit www.bucks.com/city.