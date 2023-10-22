Milwaukee Bucks convert Marques Bolden to a two-way contract

A 6-10, 260-pound center, Bolden originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks prior to training camp and appeared in three preseason games where he averaged 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, Bolden played in seven games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He also saw action in 74 NBA G League games over the last four seasons, making 57 starts, and averaged 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field.