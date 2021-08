Milwaukee Bucks Announce Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which features two players that were part of the team’s title-winning roster from the 2020-21 season. Headlined by current Bucks players Mamadi Diakite and Jordan Nwora, the Bucks’ entry will tipoff its five-game Summer League slate on Monday, Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. CT.

The Bucks Summer League roster also features Bucks Two-Way forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, the 54th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft along with former Wisconsin Herd players Jemerrio Jones and Brandon Randolph.

Bucks assistant coach Pat St. Andrews will serve as head coach for Milwaukee’s Summer League team.

Bucks 2021 Summer League Roster

# PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/COUNTRY PREVIOUS TEAM NBA EXP. 31 Jalen Crutcher G 6-2 175 07/18/99 Dayton/USA Dayton (NCAA Div. I) R 25 Mamadi Diakite F 6-9 218 01/21/97 Virginia/Guinea Milwaukee Bucks 1 41 Paul Eboua F 6-7 214 02/15/00 Cameroon VL Pesaro (Italy) R 19 Steven Enoch F 6-10 260 09/18/97 Louisville/USA Monbus Obradoiro (Spain) R 30 Jemerrio Jones F 6-5 175 04/09/95 New Mexico State/USA Delaware Blue Coats (G League) 1 54 Sandro Mamukelashvili F 6-11 240 05/23/99 Seton Hall/Georgia Seton Hall (NCAA Div. I) R 23 EJ Montgomery F 6-10 228 09/12/99 Kentucky/USA Kedainiai Nevezis (Lithuania) R 35 John Mooney F 6-9 245 03/20/98 Notre Dame/USA Perth Wildcats (Australia) R 13 Jordan Nwora F 6-8 226 09/09/09 Louisville/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1 6 Theo Pinson G 6-5 212 11/05/95 North Carolina/USA New York Knicks 3 28 Brandon Randolph G/F 6-6 190 09/02/97 Arizona/USA Wisconsin Herd (G League) R 12 Mike Smith G 5-11 185 10/13/97 Michigan/USA Michigan (NCAA Div. I) R 17 D’Mitrik Trice G 6-0 185 05/02/96 Wisconsin/USA Wisconsin (NCAA Div. I) R 27 Tyree White F 6-8 190 11/12/97 Louisiana-Monroe/USA Niagara River Lions (Canada) R

* - Roster subject to change

Bucks Summer League Head Coach: Pat St. Andrews (Penn State Behrend) Bucks Summer League Assistant Coaches: Vin Baker (Hartford)

Blaine Mueller (Wisconsin)

Schuyler Rimmer (Florida)

Pronunciation Guide

Mamadi Diakite MAH-muh-dee dee-uh-KEY-tay Paul Eboua ee-BOO-yuh Steven Enoch EE-knock Jemerrio Jones juh-MARE-rio Sandro Mamukelashvili ma-MOO-kell-osh-VEE-lee Jordan Nwora WORE-uh D’Mitrik Trice duh-MEE-trick

Bucks 2021 Summer League Schedule