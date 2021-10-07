Milwaukee Bucks Announce Giveaway and Theme Night Schedule for 2021-22 Season

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks return to the court this month and with it comes the return of a full slate of giveaways and theme night promotions planned for the 2021-22 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Giveaways will celebrate the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship all season long. Included in the scheduled giveaways are a commemorative banner, a commemorative championship court piece, a replica ring and a Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead. The full list of giveaways planned for the 2021-22 season is below.

Theme nights are also making their return to Fiserv Forum this season with Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage – which will include the Championship Banner unveiling and Ring Ceremony – tipping things off on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets. Additional theme night highlights include Military Appreciation, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Pride Night and Noche Latina. The complete theme night schedule for the upcoming season is also below.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets. For more information on the giveaways and theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.

Giveaways:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Commemorative banner courtesy of Klement’s Sausage (10,000 fans)

Friday, Nov. 5 – Camo beanie courtesy of We Energies (10,000 fans)

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Commemorative championship court piece courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Fanny pack courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Scarf courtesy of West Bend Mutual (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Hat 1 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Poncho courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Hat 2 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Wednesday, March 2 – Hat 3 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Thursday, March 24 – Replica championship ring courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)

Thursday, April 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Theme Nights:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage

Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Eve presented by Door Peninsula Winery

Friday, Nov. 5 – Military Appreciation presented by We Energies

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Bucks 2021-22 City Edition uniform debut

Monday, Dec. 6 – Greek Night

Saturday, Dec. 18 – WWE Night

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Bango’s Birthday

Saturday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Pride Night presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – MACC Fund Game presented by Nuna

Wednesday, March 2 – Women’s History Month Celebration & Superhero Night

Wednesday, March 9 – Noche Latina presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Tuesday, March 22 – BucksFit presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Thursday, April 7 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv

Recurring Theme Nights: