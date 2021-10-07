Milwaukee Bucks Announce Giveaway and Theme Night Schedule for 2021-22 Season
The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks return to the court this month and with it comes the return of a full slate of giveaways and theme night promotions planned for the 2021-22 regular season at Fiserv Forum.
Giveaways will celebrate the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship all season long. Included in the scheduled giveaways are a commemorative banner, a commemorative championship court piece, a replica ring and a Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead. The full list of giveaways planned for the 2021-22 season is below.
Theme nights are also making their return to Fiserv Forum this season with Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage – which will include the Championship Banner unveiling and Ring Ceremony – tipping things off on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets. Additional theme night highlights include Military Appreciation, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Pride Night and Noche Latina. The complete theme night schedule for the upcoming season is also below.
Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets. For more information on the giveaways and theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.
Giveaways:
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Commemorative banner courtesy of Klement’s Sausage (10,000 fans)
- Friday, Nov. 5 – Camo beanie courtesy of We Energies (10,000 fans)
- Saturday, Nov. 20 – Commemorative championship court piece courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)
- Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Fanny pack courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)
- Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Scarf courtesy of West Bend Mutual (10,000 fans)
- Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Hat 1 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Poncho courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)
- Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Hat 2 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)
- Wednesday, March 2 – Hat 3 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)
- Thursday, March 24 – Replica championship ring courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)
- Thursday, April 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)
Theme Nights:
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage
- Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Eve presented by Door Peninsula Winery
- Friday, Nov. 5 – Military Appreciation presented by We Energies
- Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Bucks 2021-22 City Edition uniform debut
- Monday, Dec. 6 – Greek Night
- Saturday, Dec. 18 – WWE Night
- Saturday, Jan. 1 – Bango’s Birthday
- Saturday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies
- Saturday, Jan. 22 – Pride Night presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Tuesday, Feb. 15 – MACC Fund Game presented by Nuna
- Wednesday, March 2 – Women’s History Month Celebration & Superhero Night
- Wednesday, March 9 – Noche Latina presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Tuesday, March 22 – BucksFit presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Thursday, April 7 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv
Recurring Theme Nights:
- Milwaukee Mondays presented by Klement’s Sausage
- Milwaukee Mondays are back for the 2021-22 season and better than ever with the help of Klement’s Sausage. Each Milwaukee Monday game features a locally designed Milwaukee Originals “Item of the Game” T-shirt sold exclusively at the Bucks Pro Shop. Fans are invited to join a pregame happy hour featuring select $2 products from Klement’s Sausage sold at Fiserv Forum until tipoff and other elements unique to Milwaukee throughout the night.
- 75th Anniversary Celebration Wednesdays
- Commemorate the moments and players that are foundational to the Bucks’ rich history in conjunction with the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. The team will debut its 2021-22 City Edition jersey on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Select Wednesday home games will also include in-game elements highlighting previous eras.
- Fear the Deer Fridays
- Tip off the weekend with Bucks basketball during Friday home games throughout the season. With the support of Milwaukee’s loud and proud fans, homecourt advantage is amplified on the team’s unique alternate court. The team channels the “Fear the Deer” mantra while wearing their dramatic black statement jerseys.
- Kwik Trip Sundays
- Make Sunday a fun day. Every Sunday Bucks home game is presented by Kwik Trip and features season-long activation through the Kwik Rewards app as well as various game night promotions and giveaways.
NEXT UP: