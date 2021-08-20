Milwaukee Bucks Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and will conclude their 82-game season on Sunday, April 10.

The NBA today announced the complete schedule for its 75th Anniversary Season, which will tipoff in Milwaukee on Oct. 19 as the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. CT in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Milwaukee will play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 16 games in December, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 14 games in March and six games in April this regular season.

The Bucks’ complete 2021-22 regular season schedule is attached. The full broadcast schedule for Bally Sports Wisconsin and WTMJ Radio will be announced at a later date.

Twenty-five of Milwaukee’s regular season games will air on national television this season, with 10 coming on TNT, 10 on ESPN and five on ABC, which includes a Christmas Day matchup at Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 25. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Bucks will play on Christmas Day and the second straight season they will host a game in Milwaukee.

Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available now at www.bucks.com/fulls. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date, however fans can sign up now at www.bucks.com/single to receive the on-sale date as soon as it’s announced.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s 2021-22 regular season include:

An NBA Finals rematch against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Phoenix (9 p.m. CT, TNT) and on Sunday, March 6 at Fiserv Forum (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC)

A New Year’s Day home game against the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. CT

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup on TNT against the Hawks in Atlanta at 5 p.m. CT

Another visit from the Brooklyn Nets to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 26 that will air on ABC (7:30 p.m. CT)

A matchup at Fiserv Forum against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 17 (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN)

A nationally televised home game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 13 (6:30 p.m. CT, TNT)

A season-long five-game road trip from Nov. 7-14 followed by a season-long five-game homestand from Nov. 17-24

The Bucks will also play six consecutive games at home in February, with three straight home games prior to the All-Star break before opening up the second half of the season with three consecutive home games

18 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

14 back-to-backs

Schedule breakdown: