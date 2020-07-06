Milwaukee Bucks and WTMJ Radio Renew Partnership

The Milwaukee Bucks and WTMJ Radio have renewed their long-standing partnership. WTMJ Radio will remain the radio home of the Bucks for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The flagship station of the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network, WTMJ Radio will continue to bring Bucks games to 15 cities on 18 different frequencies across Wisconsin. Bucks games that will not air on 620 AM or 103.3 FM because of conflicts will air on 94.5 ESPN, a partner of WTMJ Radio.

As part of the renewed partnership, the one-hour Bucks Weekly show will continue to air on WTMJ Radio during the season, and the 90-minute Bucks and One postgame show, which debuted this season, will once again follow each Bucks game during the 2020-21 season on 94.5 ESPN.

“We are thrilled to continue our more than 50-year partnership with the premier radio station in the state,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We are excited to share more Bucks basketball with our great fans on WTMJ Radio.”

“We are proud to continue the tradition of Bucks basketball on WTMJ with extended coverage on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee,” said Good Karma Brands Vice President and Market Manager Steve Wexler. “We’re looking forward to bringing Bucks basketball to fans for years to come.”