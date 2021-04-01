Milwaukee Bucks and Pick 'n Save to Donate $50,000 to Five Local Organizations

For the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have teamed up to help alleviate food insecurity and lack of access to food in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. Over the next five months, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will donate $50,000 in Pick ‘n Save gift cards to five local organizations to help provide immediate hunger relief to the Milwaukee community.

Traditionally, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have hosted a one-day event where staff members from both organizations deliver $50,000 worth of non-perishable food product to local food pantries throughout the day. However, this year, in-lieu of in-person delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, $50,000 worth of gift cards will be donated between March and July, with the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save choosing a unique organization or initiative to receive a gift card each month.

“We’re thankful to continue our hunger relief efforts alongside Pick ‘n Save for another year,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “The past year has further highlighted food insecurity within our community and we’re hopeful these donations will help make an immediate impact. We look forward to working with five fantastic organizations over the coming months and thank each of them for their continued commitment to our community.”

“Pick ‘n Save is pleased to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks in providing needed hunger relief resources to the Milwaukee community. Food insecurity climbed sharply during the pandemic and we remain committed along with the Milwaukee Bucks to do our part in helping organizations who serve those on the margin,” said James J. Hyland, Roundy’s Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs.

As part of Women’s History and Empowerment Month, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save tipped off five months of giving by choosing The Dominican Center, a long-standing partner of the Bucks, to receive the first gift card donation for the month of March. The money will go toward providing access to healthy food for families in need that seek the services of The Dominican Center in the Amani Neighborhood of Milwaukee.

“The Dominican Center for women gives thanks to the Bucks and Pick 'n Save for being a good neighbor to the residents of the Amani neighborhood,” said Sister Patricia Rogers, Executive Director of the Dominican Center. “Our main priority with these gift cards will be to supplement the food supply for families with children, mothers with children, and the elderly, who were most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. With this donation, we know they will receive the nourishment they need.”

In April, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will be donating gift cards to Capuchin Community Services’ House of Peace – another long-term partner of both organizations that has received donations the last two years through the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save’s hunger relief initiatives.

The Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will also identify organizations in the areas of education and mentoring, local gardens and sustainable farming, and criminal and social justice reform for the months of May, June and July, respectively, to round out the $50,000 donation.

Together, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have now donated more than $150,000 to the Milwaukee community over the last three years in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is Kroger’s bold social impact plan aimed at ending hunger in the communities it calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.