Milwaukee Bucks and MeiGray Create Game-Worn Jersey Partnership

The Milwaukee Bucks and MeiGray Group have launched a partnership that will offer fans the opportunity to purchase fully authenticated game-worn jerseys worn by Bucks players during the 2020-21 NBA season.

MeiGray, which directs the NBA and MeiGray Game-Worn Authentication Program, will be working directly with the Bucks.

Collectors can pre-order their favorite player’s jersey, which will then be authenticated by MeiGray and shipped to the collector.

In addition, a select few jerseys from recent seasons are available for retail sale at nbagameworn.com.

"We appreciate creating a partnership with MeiGray Group, an expert in the game-worn jersey space," said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President, Bucks Ventures and Development. "We look forward to a successful relationship."

"We're honored to partner with the Bucks," MeiGray President Barry Meisel said. "We expect to bring the best jerseys from one of the NBA's best teams after their best moments this season to collectors around the world."

The Bucks and MeiGray will also offer collectors with all sets of jerseys in the Bucks' styles from the 2020-21 NBA regular season via auctions.nba.com.

For information on how to pre-order, email sales@meigray.com.