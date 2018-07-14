Milwaukee Bucks And Jabari Parker Agree For Team To Rescind Qualifying Offer

The Milwaukee Bucks and Jabari Parker have reached an agreement for the team to rescind its qualifying offer, making Parker an unrestricted free agent.

“Jabari and I felt it was in the best interest of both he and the team to rescind our qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “We appreciate everything Jabari has brought to our team and our community over the last four years and we wish him well.”

The second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker has appeared in 183 career games for the Bucks over his four-year career. He averaged 15.3 points 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 74.7 percent from the free throw line.

“Jabari and I express our sincere gratitude to Jon Horst and Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan for working side-by-side with us throughout the free agency period,” said Mark Bartelstein, CEO, Priority Sports & Entertainment.

“From the moment the Bucks drafted Jabari with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 Draft, they have gone out of their way to treat Jabari as a member of the Bucks family, and this is another perfect example of doing exactly that, and we’re very appreciative.”

“I am extremely grateful to the Bucks and the incredible fans of Milwaukee for showing me so much love and encouragement,” Parker said. “Specifically, I’d like to thank Jon, Marc, Wes and Jamie for giving me my start in the NBA and supporting me throughout my career.

“Thank you to my teammates for being like brothers to me. Also, the medical and performance staff led by Troy Flanagan and Suki Hobson deserve my unending thanks for their dedication in helping me get stronger and healthier every day.”