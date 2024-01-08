Milwaukee Bucks and Good Karma Brands Introduce Bucks+ Audio

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 8, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Good Karma Brands are introducing Bucks+ Audio, a groundbreaking audio broadcast platform and the first of its kind in the NBA. The platform will offer exclusive compelling on-demand content, available for download this spring.

“We continue to hear from Bucks fans worldwide who want more in-depth content about the team and behind-the-scenes access and Bucks+ Audio will provide this with podcasts and on-demand audio,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We’re so happy to launch this unique platform with our long-term partners and experts in compelling audio at Good Karma Brands.”

“We are excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks and redefine the on-demand listening experience for fans,” said Greg Scalzo, Market Manager at Good Karma Brands Milwaukee. “Bucks+ Audio introduces a new era of immersive sports content, from the episodic allure of ‘Behind the Bucks’ to the passionate ‘Hear District’ and the concise, detailed recaps of ‘Bucks in 6,’ the platform is a perfect audio companion for Bucks and NBA fans.”

In addition to streaming all Bucks audio broadcasts, Bucks+ will offer fans a brief, six-minute recap following each game with ‘Bucks in 6,’ highlighting significant plays and critical moments. Additionally, 'Behind the Bucks' offers long-form episodic entertainment, exploring untold stories from Bucks personalities. 'Hear District' will feature the biggest guests and trusted voices in basketball, while enhancing the authentic fan experience in the Bucks community. Stay tuned for additional content announcements.

Good Karma Brands is currently seeking an Editor-in-Chief to oversee content strategy, collaborate with creators, represent the brand, ensure a positive user experience and more for the platform. Learn more here: www.goodkarmabrands.com/careers/.

Stream all Bucks games via WTMJ or the Bucks app, as well as on www.bucks.com.

