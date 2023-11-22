Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum Partner With Azuna

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 22, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have partnered with Azuna, making the natural air freshening brand the Official Odor Fighter of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. The partnership with the Bucks is Azuna’s first in the NBA.

“We are thrilled to team up with Azuna to enhance the guest experience and support the sustainability mission at Fiserv Forum,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.

Azuna’s products contain a slow-release tea tree gel that works to neutralize the bacteria, mold and mildew that causes odors, leaving cleaner and fresher air.

"We love that the Bucks and Fiserv Forum are committed to using natural, sustainable cleaning products that are better for the environment and safer for people," said Jennifer Rung, Executive Vice President of Azuna. "Azuna products are crafted with ingredients sourced from nature, making them a great swap for sprays and cleaners that release toxic chemicals into the air."

“Azuna’s plant-based formulas will help naturally eliminate odors and keep Fiserv Forum smelling fresh,” said Jackie Tauber, Bucks Vice President of Housekeeping. “We’re excited to add Azuna’s products to our world-class housekeeping routine.”

