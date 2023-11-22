Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum Celebrate Deal Season With Special Offers

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 22, 2022) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are celebrating the holidays by providing fans with special Deal Season offers.

Give the gift of Bucks basketball with once-a-season offers, including reduced pricing on select premium spaces. The Bucks’ Deal Hunter provides fans with the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Bucks will also have a special Giving Tuesday offer that supports the MACC Fund. More information is available at www.Bucks.com/DealHunter.

Black Friday offers are also available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum and Bayshore Mall. Deals range from $9.95 to $99.95 while supplies last, including 25% off Artsman Craft items. Fans who make a $100 in-store purchase will receive a free blanket or championship book. Stores will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Shop deals online at www.shop.bucks.com.

Fiserv Forum event offers are available online only at www.fiservforum.com/dealseason while supplies last. The complete list of ticket deals for upcoming events is below.

Turnpike Troubadours (Event date: Dec. 15) Offer: 30% off select tickets

Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Hockey Tournament (Event dates: Dec. 28-29) Code: HOLIDAY Offer: Buy one, get one free on select seats

Harlem Globetrotters (Event date: Dec. 31) Code: THANKS Offer: 40% off select tickets

Monster Jam (Event dates: Jan. 20-21) Code: STGV23 Offer: Up to 35% off select tickets for all performances (ticket limit of eight)

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero (Event dates: Feb. 15-19) Code: STGV23 Offer: Up to 35% off select tickets for all performances (ticket limit of eight)

Flat Out Friday (Event date: Feb. 23) Code: THANKS Offer: 25% off select tickets

Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Presented By Kubota (Event date: Feb. 24) Code: CYBER Offer: Select $129 tickets for $99

TobyMac's Hits Deep 2024 Tour (Event date: March 3) Code: INSIDER Offer: 20% off select tickets

PBR (Event dates: March 9-10) Code: THANKFUL Offer: Up to 35% off select tickets

WWE SmackDown (Event date: March 22) Code: WWECYBER Offer: 30% off select tickets

Cirque Du Soleil Crystal (Event dates: March 28-31) Offer: 30% off select tickets using this link.

Andrea Bocelli (Event dates: April 6) Code: THANKFUL Offer: 20% off select seats

HOG Fest 2024 starring Staind (Event date: May 3) Code: STEALS Offer: Four tickets for $102.90. Valid on select seats.

