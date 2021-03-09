Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Further Commitment to Block Out Hunger Statewide

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs® have teamed up to further their commitment to block out hunger across Wisconsin. Throughout March, the Bucks and Cousins Subs will donate a meal to a child at a Boys & Girls Club location in Wisconsin every time someone signs up for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program.

Fans can sign up today, and a meal will be donated to a child in need, by registering for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program via the Cousins Subs app or by visiting www.cousinssubs.com/cousinsclub through the end of the month. Those who sign up will also receive a ‘buy a 7 ½ “ sub, get a FREE 7 ½ “ sub’ offer.

This new initiative expands on the Bucks and Cousins Subs’ longstanding partnership to help block out hunger in Wisconsin through the Block Out Hunger campaign. In its sixth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs’ Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin to help fight food insecurity across the state. The program has raised more than $100,000 to date, with nearly $9,000 already donated through the first half of the Bucks’ 2020-21 season.

ABOUT COUSINS SUBS

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs®, a family-owned, fast casual sub shop established in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin, is driven by the mission to Believe in Better – both in the quality of food it serves and in the communities it supports. Cousins Subs and its franchisees operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, providing guests with quality deli fresh and made to order grilled subs using only the freshest ingredients on its signature bread baked daily. For more information, visit www.cousinssubs.com. You can also find Cousins Subs on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE MAKE IT BETTER FOUNDATION

Established in 2013, the Make It Better Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that aims to improve the general welfare and quality of life in the communities Cousins Subs serves. The foundation is dedicated to funding three areas of interest that are vital to any community: health and wellness, hunger and youth education. Since its inception, the Make It Better Foundation has awarded more than $577,000 in grants to more than 115 nonprofits in Wisconsin and Illinois. For more information, visit www.cousinssubs.com/foundation.