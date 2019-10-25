Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. Team Up For Fourth Season Of Trees For Threes Program

The MilwaukeeBucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) are partnering to make Wisconsin schools greener through the fourth consecutive Trees for Threes program. For every 3-pointer the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum during the 2019-2020 regular season, ATC will donate one tree. The trees will be planted at various schools located throughout Wisconsin following the conclusion of the season.

Last year ATC donated 573 trees to more than 100 schools across Wisconsin, as the Bucks knocked-down a franchise record 573 three-pointers during the 2018-19 season, marking the fourth most threes made by any team at home in NBA history. Throughout the course of this partnership a total of 1,271 trees have been donated to make Wisconsin schools greener.

“ATC supports initiatives that create a positive impact on the environment, education, and health and well-being,” said ATC’s Director of Corporate Communications, Anne Spaltholz. “Planting trees can be a valuable lesson for students. We hope the Bucks score hundreds more trees for area schools this season so that we can help create greener environments for years to come.”

School administrators can sign up to have their school receive one of the donated trees on ATC’s registration page, beginning Oct. 26.

For more information on ATC and the Trees for Threes program visit www.bucks.com/trees.

American Transmission Co.

Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates 9,860 miles of electric transmission lines and 568 substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. Our transmission network enables the movement of electricity produced from all forms of generation resources to areas where it is needed – helping to keep the lights on, businesses running and communities strong. Visit our website at www.atcllc.com.

Follow us on: Twitter | LinkedIn | Blog | YouTube