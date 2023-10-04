Milwaukee Bucks amp up season with Johnsonville

Official Sausage of the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 4, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks will amp up their season with Johnsonville, making the Sheboygan Falls company the Official Sausage of the Bucks.

“As a family-owned, Wisconsin-based company, we’re proud to partner with the Bucks,” said Shelly Stayer, owner and board chair of Johnsonville. “Supporting Wisconsin’s sports teams has always been a priority for us, and we’re excited to bring a new great taste to the fun fan experience at Fiserv Forum.”

Johnsonville will serve its premium lineup of bratwursts, andouille sausages, beef hot dogs and new summer sausage sticks at all events at Fiserv Forum, including Bucks games.

“We’re thrilled to add Johnsonville products to our exceptional food selection at Fiserv Forum,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer. “It’s great to have another local option available to our fans and eventgoers.”

“Johnsonville is excited to partner with the Bucks and bring new sausage options to fans at Fiserv Forum,” said Ryan Pociask, General Manager and Vice President of Johnsonville. “We look forward to serving our world-class sausages to Bucks fans and Fiserv Forum guests throughout the season.”

About Johnsonville