Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Serge Ibaka From The Los Angeles Clippers In Four-Team Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team trade that also includes the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

To complete the deal, the Bucks have traded guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers. Milwaukee has also acquired a second-round draft pick from Sacramento and Detroit along with cash considerations from Los Angeles.

In his 13th season, Ibaka is a three-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection who has appeared in 884 career games (695 starts) with the Thunder, Magic, Raptors and Clippers. A 6-10, 235-pound center from the Republic of Congo, Ibaka has led the league in total blocks four times, blocks per game twice and is second among active players with 1,745 career blocked shots.

Overall, Ibaka owns career averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 51.3% from the field, 36.0% from three and 75.8% from the free-throw line. In 35 games (10 starts) with the Clippers this season, he averaged 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per contest.

A 2019 NBA Champion with the Raptors, Ibaka has played in 146 playoff games in his career, making 102 starts, and owns postseason averages of 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.7% from three.

Selected by the Bucks with 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DiVincenzo appeared in 176 games with the Bucks across four seasons and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.

Hood appeared in 39 games with Milwaukee this season and averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while Ojeleye saw action in 20 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The complete trade also includes the Kings acquiring Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles and a second-round draft pick from the Pistons in exchange for Marvin Bagley III.

Ibaka will wear number 25 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 15 players.