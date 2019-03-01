Mike Budenholzer Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive month Budenholzer has been selected as the Eastern Conference’s Coach of the Month and the fourth time in his career he’s earned the honor.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to an NBA-best 10-1 (.909) record in February while staying atop the league standings entering March at 47-14. Milwaukee was a perfect 7-0 on the road last month, extending its current road winning streak to nine games, which is tied for the second longest road winning streak in Bucks history. The Bucks averaged 119.2 points per game in February while outscoring its opponents by 8.7 points each contest.

Budenholzer and the Bucks, who are on pace to finish with the second-best record in franchise history, can become the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot this season with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.