Michelle Obama's When We All Vote & Milwaukee Bucks to Host 'Fuel the Vote' Food Distribution & Voter Registration Drive on Saturday

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up to host Fuel the Vote, a drive-up food distribution and voter registration drive, on Saturday, October 3, to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the general election on November 3.

Fuel the Vote will be held on the former Bradley Center lot, directly south of Fiserv Forum, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Participants will drive up to the site and remain in their cars while they register to vote and receive food. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event HERE.

Fuel the Vote will help meet a critical need while providing important voting information. Only 48% of 18-to-24-year olds reported turning out to vote in Wisconsin in 2018. During this unprecedented time, voter registration rates, especially among young people and people of color, have declined during the pandemic compared to previous years.

All volunteers and attendees will be required to wear masks and remain in their cars. Volunteers will also wear gloves while assisting participants. If attendees do not have a mask, When We All Vote will provide one.

About When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.