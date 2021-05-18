Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks

Medical Update On Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Posted: May 18, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo sustained a right leg injury during Sunday night’s regular season finale at Chicago. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination on Monday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The exam revealed an avulsion fracture to the right patella tendon.

Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for at least two weeks at which time he will be re-evaluated. Further updates will be given as appropriate.

In 57 games (three starts) for the Bucks this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

