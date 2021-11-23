Medical Update On Semi Ojeleye

Milwaukee Bucks forward Semi Ojeleye sustained a right soleus muscle (calf) injury during Friday night’s win vs. Oklahoma City. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, which confirmed a strained soleus muscle.

Ojeleye will be sidelined for at least three weeks at which time he will be re-evaluated. Further updates will be given as appropriate.

In 11 games for the Bucks this season, Ojeleye is averaging 3.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game.