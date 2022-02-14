Medical Update on Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent successful surgery today to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton injured his hand in the Bucks game at Phoenix on Feb. 10.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks.

In 54 games (18 starts) this season, Connaughton is averaging a career-best 10.1 points with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in a career-high 27.0 minutes per game.