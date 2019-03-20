Medical Update On Nikola Mirotic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic had an X-ray and subsequent examination of his left thumb today by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam revealed a sprained thumb and fracture.

Mirotic will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Since being acquired by the Bucks on Feb. 7, Mirotic has played in 14 games (three starts) and is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.