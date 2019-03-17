Medical Update On Malcolm Brogdon

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam revealed a minor plantar fascia tear in Brogdon’s right foot.

Brogdon will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 64 games (all starts) for the Bucks this season, Brogdon is averaging a career-high 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game, while shooting career bests in field goal percentage (.505) and 3-point percentage (.426). He is also shooting an NBA-high 92.8 percent from the free throw line, making him the only player in the NBA shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three-point distance and 90.0 percent from the foul line. A 50/40/90 season has only been done 13 times in NBA history.