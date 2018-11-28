Medical Update On John Henson

Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson had successful surgery this afternoon to repair his torn left wrist ligament. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Henson will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 14 games this season, Henson is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.4 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 35.5 percent from 3-point range.