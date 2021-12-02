Medical Update On Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery today in Los Angeles. Lopez has been sidelined since the Bucks’ regular season opening win vs. Brooklyn on Oct. 19, where he tallied eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes of action.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.